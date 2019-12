NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are responding to a reported shooting on I-24 E at mile marker 53 near Glenrose Avenue.

According to police, the victim said a two-door dark-colored Nissan pulled alongside of his car and fired five rounds. The victim was shot in the back and leg.

Officials said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

All lanes of I-24 are back open.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.