COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Manchester police tell News 2 that they recovered a car out of a river near Highway 55 and Gateway Tire.

They say sometime during the evening hours the vehicle left the roadway and the crash was not reported.

A passerby found the vehicle Saturday morning without a driver inside.

The owner was later located and suffered minor injuries.

The driver will be issued a summons to court for leaving the scene of an accident.