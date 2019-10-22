Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from ‘deplorable’ home

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida removed three children and 245 animals from a home after a wellness check.

An Edgewater police statement says it was “immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly.”

Officers said the 8-, 9-, and 10-year-old children were living with three adults amid rotting food, animal feces and urine.

Investigators counted 95 mice, 60 rats, 23 baby rats, 14 birds, 12 rabbits, 10 flying opossums, nine guinea pigs, seven bearded dragons, four dogs, four hamsters, two cats, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog. Another guinea pig was dead.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the adults will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty.

The kids, ages 8, 9 and 10, were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families and were placed with a responsible family member. The Edgewater Police Department and Edgewater Animal Control removed the animals from the property and took them to the Edgewater Animal Shelter.

The shelter is in need of donations which can be dropped off at 605 Mango Tree Drive in Edgewater.