GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified a 68-year-old Kentucky woman as the driver who struck officer Spencer Bristol as he was in a foot chase of a suspect on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.

According to reports, 68-year-old Carolyn Glassock was traveling south on Interstate 65 near mile marker 95 when officer Bristol was in a foot chase of a suspect in lane one.

Police say Glassock struck Bristol which caused his death on Interstate 65.