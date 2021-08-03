Police release full incident report on Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department on Tuesday released the full incident report of the Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 31.

According to the report, officers were inside the Wilderness Resort manager’s office investigating a theft, when a transmission came over the security guards’ radio about an incident at Soaky Mountain, however, the nature of the call wasn’t clear. Shortly after, another call came through stating that someone had been shot.

Officers then rushed over to the scene and requested EMS to be en route to Soaky Mountain. When they arrived, they were told that the shooting suspects were in traveling in the parking lot in a yellow Jeep Wrangler. Once officers found the vehicle, they flashed their lights at them, and conducted a felony traffic stop and detained the suspects.

The female suspect, Sarah Romine, told officers several times that she was sorry and that she shot another woman. The male suspect, Joshua Dannels, was bleeding from his nose and EMS came over to evaluate him. However, they both refused treatment from paramedics.

Dannels was in possession of a firearm while he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged by a detective for that offense. Shortly after, a subject involved in the incident, Jeffery Dixon, walked up and began causing a disturbance that the report states took resources away from the investigation. He was detained and placed in the back of a police vehicle and started kicking the windows; that’s when he was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Sevier County Jail.

There were two female victims who were struck by gunfire: Police identified them as 24-year-old Kelsy Cook and 23-year-old Angie Russell. Cook was flown to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead and Russell was transported to LeConte Medical Center for treatment.

