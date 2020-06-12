Police recover stolen car following police chase in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have arrested a man for leading officers on a chase through La Vergne Thursday. 

Police say they noticed a car speeding on Fergus Road. The license plate matched that of a car stolen from Springfield earlier Thursday.  

Policed arrested 40-year-old Joel Amaya after they say he drove away from an officer trying to pull him over. The chase ended in a Planet Fitness parking lot on Murfreesboro Road.  

Amaya was taken to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, where he had an active warrant for theft of a motor vehicle. He’s now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and driving on a suspended license. 

