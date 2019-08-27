Police: Rape, kidnapping led to 7-hour standoff in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man kidnapped and raped a woman before barricading himself in a Madison home Monday for seven hours, a Metro police report alleges.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a barricaded subject at a residence near Westchester Drive and Dickerson Pike.

According to an arrest affidavit, the situation began when a woman and her friend got into a vehicle with Jose Rodriguez-Coceres and a male driver, so they could go buy crystal meth. The male driver gave the woman’s friend 100-dollars, but the friend got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.

As the driver searched for the woman’s friend, the victim said he pulled a gun on her and told her she could not leave and if she didn’t get the money back, he would kill her.

The female victim told officers she was then taken back to an unknown residence where she was raped by both Rodriguez-Coceres and the male driver, the arrest report states.

Police said Rodriguez-Coceres, the female victim and the male driver got back into the car and went to a different location to buy drugs. The victim was driven to the male driver’s home near Westchester Drive and Dickerson Pike, where she claimed she was forced to do drugs and was not allowed to leave.

When the male driver left for work, police said the female victim contacted her sister over Facebook Messenger, and her sister was able to call 911 for help.

Police arrived at the home and said the victim escaped through the front door. Officers said they could see Rodriguez-Coceres chase after her, but when he spotted police, he ran back inside, where he barricaded himself for seven hours.

Once he was taken into custody, Rodriguez-Coceres was questioned by detectives who said he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, but that it was consensual. The victim told officers that the men held her at gunpoint and raped her.

Rodriguez-Coceres was booked into the Metro jail Monday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape. His bond was set at $150,000.