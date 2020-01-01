Police: Puppy stolen at gunpoint reunited with owners

Police in Maryland say a puppy has been reunited with its owners after it was reported stolen at gunpoint by a woman with tattoos on her face.

Police in Prince George’s County said in a statement that a person contacted authorities after spotting the puppy, named Lobo, alone in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The person had recognized the puppy from news reports about the theft. No suspects were immediately identified.

Police said detectives continue to investigate the robbery, which was reported Monday in the Washington suburb of Landover.