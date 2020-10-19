Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was killed on Bell Road early Monday morning, according to Metro police.

Officers said it happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bell Road.

44-year-old Lynn Anderson. of Murfreesboro Pike, was crossing the road when he was struck by the driver of a pickup truck.

Anderson was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

The driver that struck Anderson told police he did not see him prior to the collision, which occured outside of a crosswalk.

Metro police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement on the part of the driver. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.