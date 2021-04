CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Riverside Drive and North Spring Street.

Police confirmed to News 2 that one man was airlifted to a hospital but didn’t release any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Video from the scene is courtesy of Dash 10 Media.