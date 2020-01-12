Police: Overnight shooting in Clarksville sends 3 to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting in Clarksville sent three people to the hospital.

They say they’re looking for 49-year-old Eric Lee Hoosier. He has warrants on file in connection with the shooting at a club in the 1300 block of Fort Campbell Blvd.

It happened on Sunday morning at 1 a.m.

Police say there was a verbal alternation between Hoosier and some other men, inside of the club, which escalated into three men being shot, ages 60, 44, and 46. We do not have an update on their condition.

The shooter was then identified as Hoosier. All three men were taken to Nashville area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

Hoosier has three aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm warrants on file. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.