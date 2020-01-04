Police: One person shot in north Nashville, in critical condition

According to a Metro Nashville Police affidavit, officers tracked a couple in a stolen car for several hours.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that took place in a north Nashville neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to reports, police received a call at 3:40 p.m. of a male victim who was shot twice in the leg in the 2500 block of Batavia Street. Another individual fled the scene and has not been located.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

