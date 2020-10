NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on I-65 north, near mile marker 94, early Sunday morning.

According to Metro Police, the driver crashed into a wall and their vehicle caught fire. Officials were able to put the fire out. The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.