Police: One person in critical condition after attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night.

According to authorities, the incident is believed to be an attempted robbery. The suspect is described as white, wearing a red shirt and a black mask.

Police say, he approached the victim and told him to give him his belongings. The suspect then shot the victim and fled the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

