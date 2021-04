NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after one person was shot off of Lebanon Pike on Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Jenry Drive.

Metro police told News 2 one adult male was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

No other information was immediately released.