NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Nashville. It happened on 16th and Buchanan Street Monday afternoon.

A car and a motorcycle were involved. Officials confirm at least one person is dead.

This is the 9th fatal crash of 2020 for Metro Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.