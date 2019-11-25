Police: Officer injured after scuffle with suspect

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a shooting near 8th Avenue South near Cannery Row involving a pellet gun.

Officers stated the incident stemmed from an argument between two homeless men. One of the men was armed with a pipe while the other carried a pellet gun.

Authorities stated the suspect has been apprehended.

The officer slightly injured in the arm and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officers stated the victim is doing well and is walking fine.

The investigation is ongoing.

