Metro officer injured after crash involving suspected DUI driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Police Officer is being treated for injuries after a crash reportedly involving a driver who was under the influence.

Police said the incident happened just before midnight, Friday.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling inbound on Broadway crossed over the courtesy lane near 15th Avenue South, hitting the officer’s personal vehicle.

The vehicle of the driver accused of causing the wreck flipped onto its roof, police said.

Investigators said the occupants of two other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

Metro police said the driver of the vehicle at fault showed signs of impairment.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and will likely face DUI charges, police said.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

