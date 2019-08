MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten people in five different cases have been arrested after Murfreesboro police received several reports about counterfeit money being passed at local businesses.

Police said they are still actively investigating the reports of the counterfeit and look alike bills.

The department is also warning people to be cautious when accepting cash.

