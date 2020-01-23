Police now looking for silver sedan in fatal hit and run on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are now looking for a different car in the fatal hit and run of a man crossing Gallatin Pike in Inglewood earlier this month.

Kenneth Urbach, 56, was struck by two separate vehicles just outside of the crosswalk near Ardee Avenue on the rainy night of January 3rd.

The first car, a Chevy Camaro his him first, and the driver immediately stopped to help Urbach.

The second vehicle, a witness originally reported was a black pick-up truck, but after reviewing surveillance video police now say they are looking for a four-door silver Sedan.

Urbach’s family tells News 2 they understand it may have been hard to see him, but they say it’s never okay to leave to drive away.

“If you keep going when you hit someone, that’s not an accident. That’s a hit and run. That is murder,” said Urbach’s daughter Jakoda Cherry.

Cherry says Urbach was on his way back from getting a cast removed at the hospital. He had just gotten off at the bus stop on Gallatin Pike when he was hit.

“He had broken an arm in a fall, he was mostly disabled, he had recently lost his cane, so he was downtown at Vanderbilt getting his cast removed,” she said, “He said he was in a lot of pain and he was going to catch the bus.”

News 2 obtained a short clip of surveillance video from a nearby business. It shows the first car driving through, but the employee who took the recording said he didn’t know that Urbach was struck twice.

“He hit him right there, and he stopped immediately, got out of the car,” Cherry said referring to the first vehicle, “And then, someone sped around him and hit my dad and killed him,” she said.

Urbach leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.

“He was very much into music was a musician….he worked for the union in Local 41 until his back got really bad,” Cherry said, “He was the best father I could have ever asked for.”

Just three blocks where Urbach was killed, one man was killed and another critically injured in just the last six months.

The Urbach family is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has video cameras on their homes to please share with police.

You can contact Metro Police hit & run investigators at (615)-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at (615)-742-7463.