Police need to identify two men, one woman involved in apparent drug-related robbery

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a shooting in a Waffle House parking lot on Wednesday, police have obtained surveillance pictures of the possible suspects.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a drug related robbery.

A dark blue Volkswagen Beetle appeared to block in a parked car at the Waffle House. The passenger reportedly got out of the car and went inside to get another man.

The two men approached the blocked car and one of the men was seen getting inside.

According to Metro, the man who got inside took cash and a gun from a 19-year-old male.

After the man got out, police say a second suspect shot a victim. That victim was taken to the hospital and continues to recover, police say.

Both male suspects fled in the Volkswagen beetle which was reportedly driven by a female with temporary tags.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or blue Volkswagen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.