Police need help locating pair that allegedly stole 16K worth of tires

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The community of Franklin helped identify two individuals wanted for a major theft, and now police are trying to locate them.

Surveillance footage captured Amber Tidwell and convicted felon, Michael Lewis, allegedly stealing over $16,000 worth of new tires from a storage container in Franklin.

Police say they may be seen driving a blue, older model Ford truck with an extended cab. It also has a St. Louis Cardinals sticker on the rear driver’s side window.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call (615) 794-4000.

