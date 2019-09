CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are looking for a missing woman with diabetes.

Officers said Charlotte Harshman, 26, was reported missing on Tuesday after she was last seen Sunday night.

Investigators said she is a Type 1 diabetic who has to take insulin everyday, but they said she left without any of her medication.

Officers said there are no indications of foul play but call Clarksville Police if you’ve seen her.