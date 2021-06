HOPKINSVILLE, Ky (WKRN) – Police in Hopkinsville need help finding a missing teenager.

Hopkinsville said Shannon Kruz is a 13-year-old Hispanic male, between 4′ 10″ and 5 feet tall while weighing about 110lbs.

He was last seen wearing a yellow north face shirt and blue shorts.

Officers said he left his home, on the 6000 block of John Michael Drive, around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

If you have seen him or know where he may be, call Hopkinsville police at 270-890-1300.