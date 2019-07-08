Police need help contacting next of kin after man found dead on shoulder of I-65 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police say a man was found dead on the shoulder of I-65 southbound at mile marker 22 on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the man had several belongings near his side and was found unresponsive. Officials pronounced him dead on the scene, and say no foul play is suspected.

Police have identified the man as 59-year-old Charles Douglas Morton.

Law enforcement was unable to get in contact with Morton’s family to notify them of his death.

Anyone with information regarding next of kin should call (270) 843-3111.

