Police: Nashville woman tries to burn down ex-boyfriend’s home after argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a woman after she tried to burn down her ex-boyfriend’s home in North Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, 25 year-old Kierra Sweat got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend late Thursday evening at his home on Nassau Street. After she left, the man received a threatening phone call from her saying in part “At 12:30, you’re going to die.”

Police said Sweat came back to the home after midnight on Friday. She tried to set two separate fires outside of the home, according to Metro police.

Investigators also discovered a small plastic bottle containing a clear liquid that was labeled flammable.

Sweat is facing multiple charges including attempted aggravated arson, driving with a suspended license and assault.

