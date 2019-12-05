Police: Nashville traffic stop yields stolen gun, drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop led to police finding a stolen gun and drugs.

A report stated that it all started when police noticed a vehicle driving with expired tags Wednesday.

They pulled over the vehicle on Jefferson Street near Fourth Avenue with three people inside.

According to an affidavit, David Dwight Martin, 34, was the backseat passenger.

Police say they saw marijuana in his pocket.

Once everyone was out of the vehicle, the officer noticed a black handgun where Martin’s feet were.

It turns out that weapon was stolen.

In addition to the marijuana, police say Martin also had Xanax bars and crystal meth.

His charges include felony drug offense, possession with intent, theft of firearm, and felon in possession of a weapon.

He remains in jail on $77,000 bond.

