Police: Nashville shooting victim made up story, shot self in leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who claimed he was shot while purchasing a vehicle in East Nashville actually shot himself at his mother’s residence, a Metro police report alleges.

Shane Talley, 32, was charged Wednesday morning with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Talley showed up at an undisclosed Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and told the staff he was shot while attempting to buy a car near the 1500 block of Porter Road.

A doctor determined the wound was self-inflicted, the paperwork states.

Shane Talley (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said Talley changed his story a few times and eventually admitted that he shot himself in the leg at his mother’s home on Griffith Road.

During a search of Talley’s vehicle, officers said they located a revolver under the driver’s seat with one spent round.

They also reportedly found multiple used and unused syringes, leading to a charge of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Talley was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning and was released on a $5,000 bond.

