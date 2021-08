NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a murder suspect on Tuesday in Nashville.

According to a tweet from Metro police, they arrested 27-year-old James Ritenour at a home on Tucker Road.

BREAKING: The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force just apprehended murder suspect James Ritenour, 27, at a home on Tucker Rd. Ritenour was wanted for the 12/21/20 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Douglas, 29, in her Elm Hill Pk apartment. pic.twitter.com/KoeSfgywcL — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 24, 2021

Ritenour was wanted for the deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Alexis Douglas, in her Elm Hill Pike apartment. She was killed on December 21, 2020.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for any updates.