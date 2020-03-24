Police: Nashville mother admits to suffocating her baby 10 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a Nashville mother admitted to murdering her 4-month-old daughter 10 years ago.

Police said 40-year-old Zohal Sakwall lied to them on the day of the girl’s death, destroyed evidence and staged the scene to cover it up in June of 2010.

Sakwall was arrested at her home on N. Natchez Court in South Nashville on Monday night. Police said she was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging her with 1st degree murder. She is currently in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Police said on January 31st, 2020, Sakwall called police and spoke with a detective. She then admitted that she was responsible for the death of her daughter Natalie. It happened on June 15th, 2010.

In 2010, Sakwall told police she put Natalie down for a nap, and when she came back into the room, the child had become entangled in a blanket and suffocated.

Natalie was taken to the hospital, and later pronounced dead. At the time, the death was ruled an accident.

Sakwall came into police headquarters shortly after calling authorities. Police said she then admitted to suffocating her daughter with a plastic bag. Sakwall claims Natalie was a disruption to her life. The case was then sent to the District Attorney’s Office and given to the Grand Jury. This resulted in the 1st degree murder indictment.

