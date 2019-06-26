Police: Nashville man secretly recorded female roommate, juvenile in bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man told investigators he purchased a camera to secretly record videos of his female roommate naked in the bathroom of a home near Northwest Nashville, a Metro police report alleges.

Andrew Walsh, 33, was booked Tuesday into the Metro jail on multiple counts of unlawful photography.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim contacted Metro police on June 7 to report finding a hidden camera device in the bathroom of a home on Sulphur Creek Road where she rented a room from Walsh.

Andrew Walsh (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim provided officers with an SD card that came from the camera and contained multiple images and videos of her in various stages of nudity, the paperwork states.

Police said they interviewed Walsh on June 12 and he admitted to purchasing the motion-activated camera one month earlier for the purpose of secretly recording his roommate while she was naked in the bathroom.

He also acknowledged that he was aware his roommate’s 16-year-old female relative was being secretly recorded while she was visiting and used the bathroom, investigators explained.

The videos were believed to be recorded between June 2 and June 5.

Walsh was arrested Tuesday and released from the Metro jail on a $5,000 bond.

He is expected in court July 26.

