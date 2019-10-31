Police: Nashville man robs stroke victim

Breaking News
News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with aggravated robbery after an incident in the 500 block of Norton Avenue last month.

Joshua Wilson, 27, is the suspect in this case. According to an affidavit, he knew the victim through a former roommate.

Metro police said the victim gave Wilson a ride in his car when things turned violent.

Wilson is accused of hitting the victim in the face with a metal bar before taking off with the victim’s cash and cell phone.

The victim told police he wore a medical alert device because of his history of strokes. He activated the device to get medical attention and police.

Officers identified Wilson through surveillance cameras and his tattoos.

Wilson is charged with aggravated robbery. The victim was treated at the hospital.

