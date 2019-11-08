Police: Nashville man put gun in victim’s mouth, said ‘I will kill you’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police said the arrest stems from a domestic violence situation and 23-year-old Dallas Cunningham is now charged, according to an affidavit.

After an argument with the victim Thursday, Cunningham is accused of grabbing a machete and using it to hit various items in the house including the victim’s phone.

Metro police said Cunningham also hit the victim twice in the face.

The victim also said Cunningham pulled out a gun put it in the victim’s mouth and said “I will kill you” to the victim.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Cunningham is also charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Metro jail with a bond set at $24,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.