Police: Nashville man pulled on officer’s weapon during arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man is being charged after he’s accused of pulling on an officer’s gun during an arrest.

This all started Wednesday when Metro Police, including their helicopter, were following vehicle that fled a traffic stop.

Officers believed the vehicle had a juvenile wanted for homicide.

When the vehicle stopped police said Reginald Lewis ran off with no shoes.

An officer saw him in a Jeep in the Lewis Street Alley, and he obeyed commands to get out the vehicle but ran again.

The officer chased after Lewis and he fell.

The officer got on the ground to try and arrest him and that’s when Lewis is accused of putting his hand on the officer’s gun and pulling on the weapon.

Other officers came and took his hand off the weapon.

Police say Lewis had a gun himself as well as drugs.

He faces the following charges:

Assault Officer – Agg – Serious Bodily Inj

Cont Sub, Unlawful Poss w/int, cocaine < .5 g

Resist stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search

Evading arrest, misdemeanor

Weapon – felon in possession of a handgun

He remains in jail on $27,000 bond.