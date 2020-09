NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend, according to Metro police.

Police said 50-year-old Charles Bumpus, of Nashville, was walking in the roadway in the 2400 block of Brick Church Pike when he was hit by a vehicle heading north.

Bumpus was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him was not hurt.

