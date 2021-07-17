Police: Nashville man denied lower hotel rate attacks 2 with club, 1 with pocket knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after hitting two people with a club and cutting another with a pocket knife, according to an arrest warrant from Metro police.

The warrant states the incident happened on Friday at the Econolodge on Maplewood Trace.

When officers arrived, they saw 32-year-old Bobby Terrell Harris with a club in hand running towards Dickerson Pike.

Victims told officers Harris had come into the hotel officer, demanding a lower rate for his room that night. When he was denied, victims stated Harris became angry and violent.

According to the victims and witness, Harris grabbed a club that the motel kept behind the counter and hit one victim on the head, and another on the forearm. Victims said Harris then got a pocket knife off of the third victim and cut up his hands, one of the wounds appeared semi-deep.

The arrest warrant states Harris resisted arrest and had to be forced to sit in the back of the car.

He is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

No other details were immediately released.