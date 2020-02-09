1  of  4
Closings
Lewis County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools

Police: Nashville man arrested for stealing custom Gibson guitar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a Nashville man is facing charges after stealing handguns and a custom guitar from a home.

It happened on January 29th in the 6000th block of Pennywell Drive in Nashville.

The victim said two handguns and a black Gibson Les Paul custom guitar were stolen. Robert Goddard was seen on surveillance video breaking into other houses in the neighborhood, leading police to find Goddard a suspect in this burglary.

Goddard was arrested on an outstanding warrant on February 4th. He was charged for the other burglaries.

Goddard admitting to selling the victims guitar to a music store on Nolensville Pike. He told police he sold the guitar for $40 dollars.

Goddard is facing aggravated burglary charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar