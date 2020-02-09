Police: Nashville man arrested for stealing custom Gibson guitar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said a Nashville man is facing charges after stealing handguns and a custom guitar from a home.

It happened on January 29th in the 6000th block of Pennywell Drive in Nashville.

The victim said two handguns and a black Gibson Les Paul custom guitar were stolen. Robert Goddard was seen on surveillance video breaking into other houses in the neighborhood, leading police to find Goddard a suspect in this burglary.

Goddard was arrested on an outstanding warrant on February 4th. He was charged for the other burglaries.

Goddard admitting to selling the victims guitar to a music store on Nolensville Pike. He told police he sold the guitar for $40 dollars.

Goddard is facing aggravated burglary charges.