Police: Nashville man arrested after waving loaded handgun at fast food employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man after he threatened a McDonald’s employee with a loaded handgun.

This happened on Saturday in the 500 block of Donelson Pike. They were called to the scene after an employee called in a person with a weapon.

Officers say that Prince Evans Junior was waving a loaded gun at the employee and demanding money back for waiting so long.

Police were able to arrest Evans Junior. They found a 45 caliber Glock in his bag sitting within reach. They also found a loaded 30-round magazine directly under his feet.

Officers found 41.8 grams of marijuana in the same bag as the loaded weapon.

They discovered Evans Junior had been charged as a felon in the past.

He’s being charged with aggravated robbery.

