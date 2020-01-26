Police: Nashville man arrested after trying to run over Detective

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man on Friday after he tried to run over a Detective.

This happened in the 100 block of Graeme Drive. Police say that Ryan Bowden had an outstanding warrant.

Detectives saw Bowden in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the driveway and turned on their emergency equipment. Bowden then backed his vehicle into the driveway, and then put the car in drive and sped forward.

Bowden went right toward a Detective, whom had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit or killed.

Police arrested Bowden and found suboxone pills on him. They also discovered methamphetamine and heroin inside his vehicle.

Bowden is being charged with assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.