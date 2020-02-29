Police: Nashville man arrested after tampering with evidence in abandoned vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they arrested a man after he tampered with evidence in an abandoned vehicle in Nashville.

This happened on Thursday at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Brick Church Park Drive.

Officers said they found Dmarcus Williamson sitting in a vehicle there with two flats tires and front end damage.

There were marks on the roadway showing where the vehicle had driven from Brick Church Pike to the intersection.

Officers said they saw a 40 ounce beer bottle in the cup holder next to the driver’s seat. The officer went to his vehicle to run Williamson’s information and when he returned the beer bottle was gone.

Williamson told the officer he got rid of the bottle. They did not recover it. Williamson told police he had been driving, and had two drinks earlier in the night. He is facing charges of tampering with evidence, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.