Police: Nashville man arrested after ramming into police vehicle with officer inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man after he rammed into a police vehicle in Nashville.

It happened on Friday near the parking lot of Nashville State Community College.

They say Rondell Tyson was speeding by in the area. An officer tried to pull Tyson over for a traffic stop, but Tyson sped up.

The officer says he tried to get Tyson to pull over but instead, he rammed intentionally into the officers vehicle.

The officer says he was finally able to get Tyson off the road. At that time, Tyson and his passenger switched seats. After running Tyson’s information, police discovered he was driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Tyson is being charged with assault of an officer with a deadly weapon.

