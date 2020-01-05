Police: Nashville man arrested after fleeing traffic stop with child in vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say they arrested a man after he fled the scene of a traffic stop.

This happened on November 18th, 2019 on Gallatin Pike South in Nashville.

They say James Westmoreland was driving without headlights on.

They pulled him over for a traffic stop and asked him for identification.

Westmoreland told police he didn’t have any.

They asked him to turn the vehicle off and step out. Instead, Westmoreland put the car in drive and fled the scene.

He had a 6-year-old in the car with him at the time.

Police say he was driving irrattically, and got into a crash about a mile away from the traffic stop location.

The child is okay.

He is facing a charge of reckless endangerment.

Westmoreland had 13 in county warrants, and one in Mount Juliet.