Police: Naked man assaults officers, runs around Nashville concert venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police responded to Ascend Amphitheatre Monday after receiving reports of a man running around naked.

When officers arrived, they reportedly located 33-year-old Matthew Sloan, partially-clothed.

Metro police said Sloan was sweating profusely, belligerent and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

According to an affidavit, crews with the Nashville Fire Department attempted to help Sloan, he became confrontational and took off running.

Matthew Sloan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While running, police said Sloan shed his remaining clothes and proceeded to swing a closed fist at officers.

Police said Sloan hit one of the officers in the temple, causing the officer to be dazed temporarily.

Sloan was then taken to the ground where he continued resisting officers, according to an arrest report.

Three Metro officers were able to tackle Sloan, who had to be pepper-sprayed in order to get his hand placed into handcuffs.

When police arrived at booking, they said Sloan spit in an officer’s face while yelling obscenities until he was handed over to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sloan was charged with four counts of assault against an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Sloan was arrested in June and charged with calling 911 approximately 18 times and dispatchers that he had been assaulted by actor Brad Pitt.

