Police: Multiple dead in shootout with officers after chase involving stolen UPS truck in Florida

MIAMI (AP) – Police said there were multiple fatalities Thursday after a UPS driver was kidnapped by at least two robbery suspects who led police on a two-county chase that ended in gunfire at a busy intersection during rush hour.

Police in Miramar, about 20 miles north of where the incident started, said there were “multiple fatalities.”

Television news helicopters showed first responders tending to at least one person who fell out of the UPS truck, moments after several shots were fired when the chase ended.

In Coral Gables, where the incident began, police said a jewelry store worker was also injured but could not say if she had been shot.