NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at Conference Drive and Gallatin Pike.

Officers responded after a motorcycle and a sedan crashed.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. That person was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.

The fatal team is investigating due to the seriousness of the injuries.

