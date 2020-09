NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a motorcyclist is dead after losing control Friday night.

It happened near Bell Road and Couchville Pike around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the victim lost control while driving, and no other vehicles were involved.

The fatal team is currently investigating.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.