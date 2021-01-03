Police: Motorcyclist dead, 2 children rushed to hospital after accident on Highway 394

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One motorcyclist is dead and two children injured following an accident on Highway 394 Saturday afternoon, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD).

According to the press release, the motorcyclist was traveling east on Highway 394 before colliding into the passenger side of an SUV attempting to cross the highway on White Top Road. BTPD responded at 4:05 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old was air-lifted by helicopter to Johnson City after sustaining life-threatening injuries, and a 4-year-old was transported by ambulance to Bristol Regional Medical Center after receiving critical injuries and was later transferred to Johnson City by helicopter.

The adult occupants of the SUV — the children’s parents — were uninjured.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s Fatal Incident Response Support Team (FIRST) and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, and no further details were released.

Your News Channel 11 team will update with additional information as it becomes available.