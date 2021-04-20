Police: Missing Nashville man found murdered in Warren County, Kentucky

WARREN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – Police are investigating after the body of a missing Nashville man was found outside Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to a release from Metro police, the body was identified as 32-year-old Patrick Jamal Washington, of Nashville.

Detectives said Washington was found shot to death in a grassy area just off the shoulder of I-65 near mile-marker 15 in Kentucky.

Washington’s father reported his son missing at 4 p.m. on Monday. That was just a few hours after his silver Jeep was found abandoned on the shoulder of I-65 south near Madison. The vehicle had bullet holes in it and blood was also visible.

At this point, detectives believe Washington was killed there and his body was driven to Kentucky. Investigators are currently pursing leads.

Courtesy: Metro Police Patrick Washington Homicide–KY Photo

No other information was immediately released.