Police: Metro officer shoots domestic violence suspect in Buena Vista neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two Metro police officers were involved in a shooting in the Buena Vista neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue North around 5:45 a.m.

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron said officers were dispatched to the home on a domestic violence call where a woman told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend pointed a gun at her. She also told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend was in possession of guns and had outstanding warrants.

Once officers arrived, they found the man, identified as 27-year-old Jotez Anderson, outside the home coming at them with a gun, according to Aaron.

Anderson was then reportedly ordered by officers to drop his weapon and he instead pointed it directly at an officer, who then fired his gun. Anderson then ran to a nearby duplex, where he encountered another officer.

Aaron said Anderson was again ordered to drop his gun by the officer, who said Anderson pointed it at him. That officer also fired his weapon at Anderson, according to Metro police.

Anderson was shot in the hand between his thumb and index finger. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and will be arrested upon his release.

Anderson then reportedly ran to a nearby property and was found by Metro officers hiding behind a car. Aaron said Anderson never fired his weapon during the exchange.

Officers rendered first aid and Anderson told them he did have a gun but would not say where, according to Aaron.

Investigators are working to locate the weapon and believe Anderson may have tossed the gun inside the duplex.

Aaron said Anderson is a convicted felon who likely wanted to get rid of the weapon to avoid federal charges.

The officers involved in the shooting are Officer Joshua Green and Officer David Harms. Officer Green is a 5-year veteran with the department and is Officer Harms’ training officer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.