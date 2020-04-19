Police: Metro officer injured in Nashville crash, driver under investigation for DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one of their own was injured in a vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened on Old Hickory Boulevard and Madison Station Boulevard. The officer was heading toward I-65 and had the green light. That’s when police said another driver of a black Toyota truck traveling from Madison Station Blvd onto Old Hickory Blvd traveled through a red light, hitting the police vehicle. Both vehicles then hit the shoulder wall on the bridge over the railroad tracks.

The officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota truck was taken to Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries and is currently under investigation for DUI.

